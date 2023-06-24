NIOS Class 12 2023: Results Announced At results.nios.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Students who appeared for the senior secondary examination April/May 2023 can now check the results by going to the official website |

The National Institute of Open Schooling on Friday declared that National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Class 12 Result 2023. Students who appeared for the senior secondary examination April/May 2023 can now check the results by going to the official website - results.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS 12th Public Exam 2023 were scheduled from April 6 to May 8, 2023. It was at several exam centers in the country. Ideally, the results of this examination was supposed to be declared within the six weeks from the last date of exam.

To download the NIOS 12th result, students can follow a step by step method mentioned below

Steps to download NIOS 12th results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Senior Secondary Result link.

Step 3: A new window will open, enter your login details such as Enrollment Number

Step 4: Your NIOS 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the NIOS scorecard and take a printout for further use.

Students must take a closer look into the 12th scoreboard 2023, and in case of any doubts, they can get in touch with the concerned authorities

In addition, all the candidates will be informed about the migration-cum-transfer certificates plus marksheet - cum - certificate through their respective ALs.

In order to be updates with the latest information, students can check the official website.