NIOS Class 10 Result 2026 Released At results.nios.ac.in; What's Next?

NIOS Class 10 Result 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 (Secondary) results for the April–May 2026 examination session. Students who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards through the official NIOS result portal using their enrolment number. This year, the Secondary examination has seen an overall pass percentage of 66.92%.

The online marksheet includes subject-wise marks and other key exam details. Candidates are advised to download and save the scorecard for future academic and admission requirements.

How to Check NIOS Class 10 Result 2026

Students can check their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NIOS result portal

Step 2: Click on “Secondary (Class 10) April–May 2026 Examination Result”

Step 3: Enter your enrolment number in the login window

Step 4: Submit the information

Step 5: View and download the marksheet

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future use

What's Next?

NIOS has also opened the re-evaluation facility for students who are not satisfied with their marks. As per guidelines, candidates can apply online through the student portal within 15 days of result declaration, with the last date for the April–May 2026 session being June 29, 2026.

To apply, students must log in to the NIOS student portal, select the re-evaluation option under examination services, choose the subjects they want reviewed, pay the required fee, and submit the application. A confirmation receipt should be downloaded for reference.

Important Note

The re-evaluation outcome will be announced after the review process is completed. Any change in marks, if applicable, will be reflected in the revised result records available on the official portal.