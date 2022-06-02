NIOS Class 10, 12 registration begins for public exams Oct-Nov 2022, check details here

NIOS Class 10, 12 registration begins |

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has begun the registration procedure for the October-November 2022 public exams for secondary (class 10) and senior secondary (class 12). Candidates can apply online at nios.ac.in, the official website.

In October-November 2022, the NIOS public exam for classes 10 and 12 will be held. The registration fees will only be accepted online. The exam fee is Rs 250 per subject, with an additional fee of Rs 120 for practical in courses with both theory and practicals.

According to the official announcement, the registration process for new students and those who failed prior examinations will end on June 30, 2022, with no late fees. The registration process for applicants who registered or appeared in the April/May 2022 exams will begin on June 10 and run until June 30.

According to the official notice, the ability to apply for online registration with a late fee of Rs. 100 will be available from July 1 to July 10, 2022, and with a combined late fees of Rs. 1500 will be available from July 11 to July 20, 2022.

Read Also Supreme Court says NIOS should fix exam centres within 10 kms Of institutions