NIOS Admit Card 2026 Released: Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket Download Link Activated At sdmis.nios.ac.in | Official website

NIOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling's official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in, now offers the hall pass download link for the Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) exams. Candidates who have registered for all streams can use their 12-digit registration number to retrieve their admission cards.

Only applicants who have paid their exam fees and whose photo has been updated in the NIOS database will be granted hall passes. For verification, candidates who are unable to download their admit card because a photo is missing should get in touch with the closest NIOS center.

Direct link to download admit card

NIOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to sdmis.nios.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage's Hall Ticket/Admit Card area.

Step 3: Put in your registration number, which is twelve digits.

Step 4: For the theory or practical exam, choose the hall pass.

Step 5: To view your hall pass, click Submit.

Step 6: Verify the exam location and time, then download and print the PDF.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on hall ticket

Candidate’s Name: The hall ticket includes the candidate’s name.

Roll Number: Candidates can find their roll number on the admit card.

Exam Centre Code: The allotted examination centre code is mentioned.

Centre Address: The complete address of the exam centre is provided.

Exam Dates: Subject-wise examination dates are listed on the hall ticket.

Time Slots: The allotted time for each paper is mentioned.

Printed Copy Mandatory: Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to gain entry into the examination centre.

Before taking the test, candidates must carefully check all the information on the hall pass, including personal details, subject codes, and paper dates.