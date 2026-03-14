NIOS 10th, 12th On-Demand Result 2026 Out; Check Result Link And Re-evaluation Charges

NIOS On-Demand Result 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS 10th and 12th Result 2026 for on-demand examination on the official website at results.nios.ac.in. Candidates can access the results by adding their enrollment number and captcha.

For any technical queries, candidates can contact via email at lsc@nios.ac.in or via toll-free number 1800-180-9393.

NIOS On-Demand Result 2026: How to check NIOS Results 2026?

To check the NIOS on-demand exam result for 2026, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official NIOS Results website at results.nios.ac.in.

Navigate to the homepage and click on the On-Demand Examination Result 2026

Enter the enrollment number and captcha

Click on the submit button.

The NIOS On-demand result for 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and save your results.

Direct Link To Check Results

NIOS On-Demand Result 2026: Rechecking/Re-evaluation Charges (Per Subject)

The National Institute has also opened the rechecking/re-evaluation window. Candidates can apply for the rechecking/re-evaluation window by adding their enrollment number and paying the rechecking/re-evaluation charges (per subject).

For On-Demand Examination

Secondary Course

Rechecking Fee: Rs 400

Re-evaluation Fee: Rs 1200

Senior Secondary Course

Rechecking Fee: Rs 400

Re-evaluation Fee: Rs 1200

Additional Charge

An online processing fee of Rs 50 will be charged along with the above fees.

Direct Link To Apply For Re-evaluation