Nine-Year-Old Indian-American Student Recognized As 'World's Brightest' By Johns Hopkins CTY | PTI

Preesha Chakraborty, a nine-year-old Indian-American student from Fremont, California, has been recognized as one of the "world's brightest" students by the prestigious Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth, according to a report by PTI.

Preesha, a Grade 3 student at Warm Spring Elementary school, achieved this distinction based on her exceptional performance on above-grade-level tests, including the SAT, ACT, and School and College Ability Test, as part of the CTY Talent Search.

Her remarkable scores, placing her in the 99th percentile of advanced Grade 5 performances, earned her the Grand Honors. This accomplishment qualifies her for over 250 Johns Hopkins CTY's Online and On-Campus Programs for advanced students in various subjects.

Preesha has consistently displayed exceptional academic abilities

Less than 30 percent of students qualify each year for either High Honors or Grand Honors/SET based on their test scores. Preesha is also a lifetime member of the Mensa Foundation, the oldest high-IQ society globally, where membership is open to individuals scoring at the 98th percentile or higher on approved intelligence tests.

Her parents note that Preesha has consistently displayed exceptional academic abilities and a passion for learning. Besides her studies, Preesha enjoys traveling, hiking, and mixed martial arts.

Amy Shelton, Executive Director of the CTY, emphasized that this recognition goes beyond performance on a single test and reflects the students' curiosity and capacity for learning.

She encouraged these bright students to seek out experiences and communities that challenge and stretch their knowledge while connecting with other young scholars and pursuing their goals confidently. The Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth, founded in 1979, is dedicated to advancing gifted education through research, testing, and support for advanced learners.

