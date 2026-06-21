Nine Broken Ribs, Lung Injuries, Oxygen Support Yet Shrishti Dubey Refuses To Miss NEET UG After NTA Makes Special Arrangements

Clearing the NEET exam is no easy task for most students and involves months of hard work and dedication. But it took on new meaning for 18-year-old Shrishti Dubey, who saw giving the test as a fight against all odds.

Just one week before the NEET UG 2026 examination, Shrishti suffered serious injury when she was hit by a speeding car that broke her nine ribs and damaged her lungs. Yet on June 21, supported by doctors, medical staff and special arrangements made by the National Testing Agency (NTA), she arrived at her examination centre to take the country's biggest medical entrance test.

Nine broken ribs. Surgery. Recovery on oxygen support. And still, the resolve to appear for NEET (UG) 2026.

Sristi Dubey's parents reached out to Union Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp . NTA arranged a separate room, medical support, and an ambulance on standby at her centre.… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 21, 2026

Her story has emerged as one of the most inspiring moments from this year's NEET examination. Shrishti's ordeal began on June 14 when she was involved in a major road accident.

This led to many bodily damages such as nine damaged ribs and severe damage to her lungs. She had to undergo a massive blood vessel surgery and for a while, she was on a ventilator machine to stabilize her condition.

A NEET aspirant, Shrishti Dubey, who suffered severe injuries in a road accident on June 14 and underwent major vascular surgery, was allowed to appear for the NEET examination with special medical arrangements after intervention by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.… pic.twitter.com/xaVwk3YqZ6 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 21, 2026

While she eventually recovered enough for the tubes to be removed from her body, she was physically weak. It was hard for her to breathe properly and she needed oxygen support.

Despite all that, she was determined to attend NEET UG 2026.

Father reaches out to NTA for help

Recognising his daughter's determination, Shrishti's father approached the National Testing Agency and informed officials about her medical condition.

He requested assistance that would enable her to sit for the examination safely.

According to information shared by the NTA, he informed the agency that doctors and medical personnel from ILS Hospital would provide the necessary support. He also requested a suitable seating arrangement on the ground floor of the examination centre, including a chair and table that would accommodate her physical condition.

Shrishti was scheduled to appear for the examination at Binodini Girls High School, Dhakuria.

NTA creates special examination arrangements

After reviewing the request, the NTA coordinated special arrangements to ensure that the candidate could take the examination without compromising her medical needs.

A separate examination room was provided at the centre. Medical assistance was arranged on-site, and an ambulance was stationed outside the venue throughout the examination as a precautionary measure.

Officials ensured that necessary support systems were available so that Shrishti could focus on the examination despite her injuries.

In a statement, the agency noted that despite suffering multiple fractures, undergoing surgery and recovering on oxygen support, the candidate remained committed to appearing for NEET UG 2026.

Education Minister speaks to family

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also reached out to Shrishti's family on the day of the examination.

According to officials, he spoke with her parents and enquired about her condition and the arrangements made for the examination.

Her parents expressed gratitude to both the Education Ministry and the NTA for responding promptly to their request and ensuring that their daughter was able to appear for the examination despite her medical challenges.