NIMCET 2026 Correction Facility Activated At nimcet.admissions.nic.in; Exam Scheduled For June 6

NIMCET 2026 Application Correction: The National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2026 application correction window has been activated for registered candidates. Applicants who wish to make changes in their submitted forms can now edit their details through the official portal.

The correction facility became available on May 8, 2026, and candidates will be able to make changes until May 10, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Candidates should carefully review their application forms and correct any incorrect information before the deadline to avoid problems later in the admissions process.

Applicants can access the correction window by visiting the official NIMCET website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in .

Direct Link To Make Corrections

NIMCET 2026: Important Dates

Application Correction Window Opens: May 8, 2026

Application Correction Window Closes: May 10, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: May 27, 2026

NIMCET 2026 Exam Date: June 6, 2026

NIMCET 2026: How To Edit NIMCET 2026 Application Form

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections in their NIMCET 2026 application form:

Step 1: Visit the official NIMCET website.

Step 2: Log in using the registered credentials.

Step 3: Open the application correction link available on the homepage.

Step 4: Edit the required details in the application form.

Step 5: Upload revised documents, if required, according to the prescribed format.

Step 6: Verify all details carefully and submit the corrected application form before the deadline.

Candidates should ensure that all details entered in the application form are correct, as incorrect information may cause problems during the examination or counselling process.

NIMCET 2026: Exam Details

On June 6, 2026, the NIMCET 2026 exam will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT). Candidates taking the entrance exam should complete the correction process within the timeframe specified and continue their preparation for the upcoming test.

Candidates can contact the helpdesk on the official NIMCET portal if they have any technical issues while editing the application form.