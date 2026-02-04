NIFTEE Admit Card 2026: Expected To Be Out This Week; Check Steps To Download and Important Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) Admit Card 2026 tentatively this week. The Admit Card will be released on the official website exams.nta.nic.in/niftee. The candidate's application ID and password will be required to download the NIFTEE Admit Card 2026.

The Admit Card is a Document which includes all the details such as the Centre name, Exam Timeline, Application Number, and Guidelines. The NIFTEE Admit Card 2026 is a mandatory document that has to be carried on the examination day. Those failing to bring the admit card will not be allowed in the examination hall.

The NIFTEE Exam 2026 will be conducted from February 08, 2026, in two shifts.

NIFTEE Admit Card 2026: Important Dates

NIFTEE Exam 2026: February 08, 2026

Shift 1: 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 PM : Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Shift 2: 3:00 P.M. to 6:30 PM: Paper-Based Test (PBT)

NIFTEE Admit Card 2026: How to Download

Candidates can download the NIFTEE 2026 Admit Card by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the NIFTEE official website https://exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/

Step 2: Locate the NIFTEE Admit Card Link on the homepage under the public notice section and click on it.

Step 3: Now add your login credentials, such as Application Number/Username and Password.

Step 4: The NIFTEE Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take the printout of the NIFTEE Admit Card.

NIFTEE Admit Card 2026: Details Included in the Admit Card

Candidates must check the following details after downloading the NIFTEE Admit Card 2026:

NIFTEE 2026 Application Number and Roll Number

Candidate’s Name and Father’s Name

Candidate’s Photo and Signature

NIFTEE Exam Date and Time

NIFTEE Exam Centre and Address

Reporting Time and Exam Day Instructions