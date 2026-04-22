NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.nic.in; Exam On April 26

NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Stage 2 Examination of NIFTEE 2026 for shortlisted undergraduate candidates on April 26, 2026 (Sunday). The exam will be held across 28 centers in 20 cities nationwide. Candidates who have qualified for Stage 2 can now download their admit cards from the official website, such as exams.nta.nic.in/niftee .

NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 Admit Card: Exam Schedule

The Stage 2 examination includes multiple components depending on the course:

Situation Test (B.Des.): 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Studio Test (Lateral Entry): 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Technical Ability Test (TAT – B.F.Tech. Lateral Entry): 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM (OMR-based)

Artisan Skill Test: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Interviews: From 2:00 PM onwards

Some components will be evaluated on the spot, while others will be assessed later.

NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 Admit Card: Admit Card Details

The city intimation slip for the exam was released earlier. Now, shortlisted candidates can download their Stage 2 admit cards from the NTA portal.

Candidates must:

Carry a printed copy of the admit card

Bring a valid photo ID proof

Follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully

NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 Admit Card: Important Instructions

Candidates are required to reach the exam center as per the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. Entry will NOT be allowed after 9:30 AM under any circumstances.

NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 Admit Card: Helpdesk & Contact Details

In case of any issue while downloading the admit card or discrepancies in details, candidates can contact the following:

NTA Help Desk: 011-40759000

Email: nift@nta.ac.in

For further updates, candidates are advised to visit the official NTA website and NIFTEE portal regularly.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email at nift@nta.ac.in