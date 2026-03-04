NIFTEE 2026 Ph.D. Correction Window Concludes Today; Last Chance To Edit At exams.nta.nic.in

NIFTEE 2026 Ph.D. Correction Window: The National Testing Agency will conclude the NIFTEE 2026 Ph.D. Correction Window today on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in . Candidates have the chance today to fill the correction window until 11.50 PM. This is the one-time correction window facility provided by the national testing agency. Candidates should note that after this no further corrections will be allowed.

Candidates can reach out to number 011-40759000 or e-mail nift@nta.ac.in in case of any issues.

NIFTEE 2026 Correction Window: How to Edit the NIFT 2026 Application Form?

Applicants can check out the following steps below to make corrections in the NIFT application form 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at exams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Log in with the credentials, such as username and password.

Step 3: Add the required details in the personal or academic sections.

Step 4: Review the updated information carefully.

Step 5: Click the Save option to confirm the changes.

Direct Link For Correction Window

NIFTEE 2026 Correction Window: Edits Allowed and Edits Not Allowed

Applicants can check out the following details, which can be corrected or not corrected:

Edits Allowed

Candidates are allowed to change the following fields:

Mobile Number and E-mail Address

Address (Permanent and Present)

Signature (Image Upload) and Candidate Photo (Image Upload)

Gender and Date of Birth

Updating of all documents uploaded with the Application Form

Edits Not Allowed

Candidates cannot change the following fields:

Candidate Name and Guardian Name (Mother and Father)

Category / Sub-Category and Category ID number

Category Certificate Issue Date

Programme Applied For (Full Time / Part Time)

Qualification details (10th, 12th, Graduation, Post-Graduation)

Work Experience

Score for UGC-NET / CEED / CSIR (JRF) or equivalent

