 NIFTEE 2026 Ph.D. Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Here’s What You Can Edit
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the Correction Window for the Ph.D. Programme of NIFTEE-2026. The window will close tomorrow at 11:50 PM. Candidates should note that this is the one-time correction facility provided by the NTA. The registration process for Ph.D. applicants was earlier closed on 28 February 2026.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
NIFTEE 2026 Correction Window: How to Edit the NIFT 2026 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the steps below to make corrections in the NIFT application form 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at exams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Log in with the registered credentials.

Step 3: Edit the required information in the personal or academic sections.

Step 4: Review the updated information carefully.

Step 5: Click the Save option to confirm the changes.

Direct Link For Correction Window

NIFTEE 2026 Correction Window: Corrections Allowed and Corrections Not Allowed

Candidates can check out the following details, which can be corrected or not corrected:

Corrections Allowed

Candidates are allowed to change the following fields:

Mobile Number

E-mail Address

Address (Permanent and Present)

Signature (Image Upload)

Candidate Photo (Image Upload)

Gender

Date of Birth

Updation of all documents uploaded with the Application Form

Corrections Not Allowed

Candidates cannot change the following fields:

Candidate Name

Guardian Name (Mother and Father)

Category / Sub-Category

Category ID number

Category Certificate Issue Date

Programme Applied For (Full Time / Part Time)

Qualification details (10th, 12th, Graduation, Post-Graduation)

Work Experience

Score for UGC-NET / CEED / CSIR (JRF) or equivalent

Updation of all documents uploaded with Application Form

Official Notification Here

