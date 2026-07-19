NIFT Spot Round Counselling 2026 Registration Begins; Here's How To Apply At nift.admissions.nic.in

NIFT Spot Round Counselling 2026: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has commenced the registration process for the NIFT Spot Round Counselling 2026. Eligible candidates can register through the official admission portal, nift.admissions.nic.in, from July 19 to July 22, 2026. The spot round is being conducted to fill vacant seats remaining after the first three rounds of counselling.

Candidates who secure seats in the spot round will be allotted seats based on their NIFT 2026 Common Merit Rank (CMR) and the preferences submitted during choice filling. The seat allotment result will be declared on July 24, 2026.

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NIFT Spot Round Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Spot round registration: July 19 to July 22, 2026 (up to 12:00 midnight)

Correction for opting for an NRI-sponsored seat (already registered candidates): July 19, 2026 (up to 10:00 PM)

Document verification for newly registered candidates/NRI-sponsored seat applicants: July 19 to July 22, 2026 (up to 12:00 midnight)

Choice filling, modification and locking: July 19 to July 23, 2026 (up to 12:00 midnight)

Seat allotment result: July 24, 2026

Online admission fee payment: July 24 to July 27, 2026 (up to 12:00 midnight)

Physical reporting at allotted NIFT campus: July 29, 2026

NIFT Spot Round Counselling 2026 How to Register for NIFT Spot Round Counselling 2026

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NIFT admissions portal at nift.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using the NIFT 2026 Common Merit Rank (CMR) credentials.

Step 3: Pay the required spot round registration fee.

Step 4: Fill in the preferred campuses and programmes from the list of available vacant seats.

Step 5: Review and lock the choices before the deadline.

NIFT Spot Round Counselling 2026: Who is eligible?

Candidates with a valid NIFT 2026 Common Merit Rank (CMR) are eligible to participate in the spot round. This includes:

Candidates allotted seats in Rounds 1, 2 or 3 who paid the admission fee.

Candidates who participated in previous rounds but were not allotted any seat.

Candidates who paid the admission fee but did not receive seat allocation.

Candidates who withdrew from earlier counselling rounds.

Candidates with a valid CMR who did not register for counselling earlier, failed to fill in choices, or did not upload the required documents during the initial registration.

Eligible candidates under the NLEA (Lateral Entry Admission) category with a valid CMR.

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NIFT Spot Round Counselling 2026: Admission Process After Seat Allotment

The spot round seat allotment will be announced on July 24, 2026. Candidates allotted seats must complete the online admission fee payment between July 24 and July 27, 2026, after which they will be required to report physically to their allotted NIFT campus on July 29, 2026, along with the necessary documents to complete the admission process.