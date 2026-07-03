NIFT Round 2 Choice Filling, Modification Window Opens At nift.admissions.nic.in; Seat Allotment On July 7

NIFT Round 2 Counselling 2026: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has started the Round 2 choice filling and modification process for the NIFTEE Counselling 2026. Candidates who are eligible can submit or edit their campus and programme preferences through the official counselling portal, nift.admissions.nic.in, from July 3 to July 5, 2026. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 7, 2026.

Candidates who opted for the 'slide' or 'float' option in the first round are eligible to modify their preferences during this window. However, candidates who selected the 'freeze' option will not be allowed to upgrade or change their allotted seat.

Apart from the choice-filling process, candidates who edited their application forms must complete the document verification process by 8 PM on July 3, 2026.

NIFT Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule

Application correction window closes: July 3, 2026 (5 PM)

Document verification for corrected applications: July 3, 2026 (Till 8 PM)

Round 2 choice filling and modification: July 3 to July 5, 2026 (Till 11:59 PM)

Round 2 seat allotment result: July 7, 2026

Willingness submission and admission fee payment: July 7 to July 9, 2026 (Till 11:59 PM)

NIFT Round 2 Counselling 2026: How to Fill or Modify NIFT Round 2 Choices

Candidates can follow these steps to submit or modify their preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official NIFT counselling website at nift.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the 'Choice Filling/Modification' option available in the candidate activity section.

Step 4: View the list of available NIFT campuses and programmes.

Step 5: Add, remove, rearrange, or modify your preferred campus and programme combinations.

Step 6: Place your most preferred choices at the top and fill in as many choices as possible to improve seat allotment chances.

Step 7: Preview all selected preferences carefully.

Step 8: Click on 'Lock Choices' to confirm the final preferences.

Step 9: Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NIFT Round 2 Counselling 2026: Documents Required for NIFT Counselling 2026

Candidates should keep the following documents ready for verification:

Self-attested Class 10 mark sheet/certificate

Self-attested Class 12 mark sheet/certificate (for UG candidates)

Graduation degree or provisional certificate (for PG candidates)

Graduation mark sheets (all semesters/years) for PG candidates

NIFT 2026 score card/rank card

NIFT admit card

Government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, etc.)

Recent passport-size photograph

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS), if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

Income certificate, wherever applicable

Undertaking (Annexure-I), if the qualifying examination result is awaited

Any other annexures prescribed by NIFT for the respective programme or category

Candidates are advised to complete the choice filling and document verification processes within the stipulated deadlines, as no further opportunity for modification will be provided after the Round 2 window closes on July 5, 2026. The Round 2 seat allotment results will be published on July 7, after which shortlisted candidates will have to submit their willingness and pay the admission fee between July 7 and July 9, 2026.