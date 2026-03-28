NIFT Entrance Exam 2026 Stage 2 Schedule Released; PG Interviews From April 6

NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Stage 2 information for the NIFT Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026. The exam is held for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs in the academic year 2026-27.

The NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 exam was held on February 8, 2026, in both Hindi and English at 129 centers in 97 cities. The results were announced on March 20, 2026. Candidates were shortlisted for Stage 2 based on their performance in Stage 1, with a 1:4 seat-to-candidate ratio determined by category-specific criteria.

Check Official Notification Here

NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2: Important Dates

PG Personal Interview Dates: April 6 to April 11, 2026

UG Stage 2 Exam Dates: To be announced (via admit card)

Admit Card Release (UG Stage 2): To be announced

NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2: PG Programmes

For postgraduate programs such as M.Des., M.F.M., and M.F.Tech., the Stage 2 process will include personal interviews. These interviews will take place exclusively in New Delhi between April 6 and April 11, 2026. Shortlisted candidates must appear on the date, time, and location specified in their interview call letter. No requests for changes to the schedule or venue will be considered.

NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2: UG Programmes

The Stage 2 process for undergraduate courses will vary based on the program:

B.Des.: Candidates will take a Situation Test to assess their creativity, material handling, and model-making abilities.

B.Des. (NLEA): The studio test and personal interview will be conducted on the same day.

B.Des. (Artisans): The Artisan Skill Test and Personal Interview will be held on the same day.

B.F.Tech. (NLEA): Candidates will take an OMR-based Technical Ability Test (TAT) followed by a personal interview.

The UG Stage 2 exams will be held in approximately 20 cities throughout India. The admit cards will include detailed information such as the exam date, city, centre, and reporting time.

NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2: Official Websites & Helpdesk

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates:

https://exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/