NIFT 2026 Counselling Registration Begins For UG, PG And Lateral Entry Programmes At nift.admissions.nic.in; Candidates Must Register By June 22

NIFT 2026 Counselling Registration For UG, PG & Lateral Entry Programmes: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has started the registration process for seat allocation and e-counselling for admissions to its undergraduate, postgraduate and lateral entry programmes for the 2026 academic session. Candidates who have obtained a legitimate Common Merit Rank (CMR) from the NIFT Admission 2026 admission test are now eligible to register at the official counselling website.

As per the official notice, the registration period will commence on June 15 and will continue up to June 22, 2026. It is mandatory for candidates who want to be a part of the seat allocation procedure to register themselves during the stipulated period.

The counselling process is being conducted entirely online through the NIFT e-counselling portal.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to register and choice filling the NIFT UG Counselling 2026

Direct link to register and choice filling the NIFT UG Lateral Counselling 2026

Direct link to register and choice filling the NIFT PG Counselling 2026

Direct link to watch the videos

1) Video Tutorial for Registration 2026

2) Video Tutorial for Choice Filling 2026

3) Video Tutorial for Seat Confirmation and Payments 2026

NIFT 2026 Counselling Registration For UG, PG & Lateral Entry Programmes: Registration window open till June 22

NIFT has advised all eligible candidates to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

NIFT 2026 Counselling Registration For UG, PG & Lateral Entry Programmes: Important dates

Counselling Registration Begins: June 15, 2026

Last Date for Registration: June 22, 2026 (12:00 midnight)

Last Date to Fill Programme and Campus Preferences: June 25, 2026 (12:00 midnight)

Official Counselling Portal: nift.admissions.nic.in

Only candidates who have successfully cleared the admission process and secured a valid Common Merit Rank are eligible to participate in seat allocation.

NIFT 2026 Counselling Registration For UG, PG & Lateral Entry Programmes: Candidates must fill course and campus preferences

After registration, candidates will be required to select their preferred academic programmes and NIFT campuses before the preference submission deadline.

The institute has advised applicants to carefully review the eligibility criteria, admission guidelines and seat allocation rules available in the NIFT Admissions Prospectus 2026 before making their choices.

NIFT 2026 Counselling Registration For UG, PG & Lateral Entry Programmes: Documents required for counselling

Candidates should keep self-attested copies of all necessary documents ready before starting the registration process.

Documents to be uploaded:

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

Class 12 mark sheet and certificate (for UG admissions)

Qualifying degree certificates (for PG admissions)

Category certificate, if applicable

PwD certificate, wherever applicable

Relevant annexures and supporting documents mentioned in the admission guidelines

Identity proof as prescribed by NIFT

The institute has specified that all documents must be uploaded in PDF format.

Document upload guidelines

Each PDF file should be clearly legible

File size should be between 100 KB and 500 KB

Self-attestation is mandatory wherever required

Candidates should ensure all uploaded documents match the details provided in the application form

NIFT 2026 Counselling Registration For UG, PG & Lateral Entry Programmes: How to register for NIFT 2026 counselling

Candidates can complete the counselling registration process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NIFT counselling portal at nift.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NIFT Admissions 2026 e-Counselling link

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials

Step 4: Complete the registration process

Step 5: Upload the required documents in PDF format

Step 6: Verify personal and academic details

Step 7: Fill and lock programme and campus preferences

Step 8: Submit the application and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to register and choice filling the NIFT UG Counselling 2026

Direct link to register and choice filling the NIFT UG Lateral Counselling 2026

Direct link to register and choice filling the NIFT PG Counselling 2026

NIFT 2026 Counselling Registration For UG, PG & Lateral Entry Programmes: Special advisory for artisan category candidates

NIFT has clarified that admissions under the Artisan/Ward of Artisan category are being handled separately by the institute. Candidates belonging to this category have been advised not to participate in the regular e-counselling process through the online portal.

NIFT 2026 Counselling Registration For UG, PG & Lateral Entry Programmes: Seat allocation process to follow

Following the closure of registration and preference filling, NIFT will conduct seat allocation based on candidates' merit ranks, category, eligibility and programme preferences.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official counselling portal for updates regarding seat allotment rounds, document verification and admission schedules. Missing the June 22 registration deadline may result in candidates being excluded from the counselling and seat allocation process.