NID DAT 2027 Registration Begins At admissions.nid.edu; Apply By November 30, Check Dates, Fee & Documents | Official website

NID DAT 2027: For admission to the 5.5-year Professional Education Master of Design (M.Des.) Integrated Pathway program and the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) program for the academic year 2027–2028, the National Institute of Design (NID) has started the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2027 registration process. The NID DAT 2027 application form can be completed by candidates via the official admissions website, admissions.nid.edu.

The application must be submitted by November 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. IST, along with the required cost. The DAT Prelims 2027 are set on December 20, 2026, according to NID. For those who make the short list, DAT Mains will come after DAT Prelims.

NID Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Gandhinagar offer the 5.5-year Professional Education M.Des. (Integrated Pathway). Under five design streams, the program encompasses fifteen design disciplines. NID Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Gandhinagar provide a different 2.5-year curriculum called the standard M.Des.

NID DAT 2027: Important Dates

Last date to apply: November 30, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

Application edit window: December 1, 2026, 4 PM to December 3, 2026, 11:59 PM

DAT Prelims admit card: December 10, 2026, from 4 PM

NID DAT Prelims 2027: December 20, 2026

M.Des category certificate edit window: January 15 to 31, 2027

M.Des DAT Prelims result: February 16, 2027, at 4 PM

B.Des category certificate edit window: February 16 to 28, 2027

B.Des DAT Prelims result: March 16, 2027, at 4 PM

DAT Mains: To be announced

Note: The application dates and DAT Prelims date are common for B.Des./Integrated M.Des. and regular M.Des. admissions. The schedule may be changed in unforeseen circumstances.

NID DAT 2027 Application Fee

General, GEN-EWS and OBC-NCL candidates: ₹3,000

Female candidates (except SC, ST and PwD): ₹2,000

SC/ST candidates: ₹1,500

PwD candidates: ₹500

Third Gender candidates: ₹500

Overseas candidates: US$125

Note: For the regular M.Des. programme at NID Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Gandhinagar, the application fee is charged per discipline. Candidates applying for multiple disciplines must pay the applicable fee for each discipline.

The application fee is non-refundable and non-transferable. Bank transaction or convenience charges will be additional.

NID DAT 2027: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to admissions.nid.edu, the official NID admissions website.

Step 2: Examine the Admissions Handbook's qualifying requirements, seat information, test locations, and reservation policies.

Step 3: Select the "Sign Up/Registration" option.

Step 4: Choose the category, nationality, and program.

Step 5: Enter a working mobile number and email address, then finish the OTP verification process.

Step 6: Utilise the login information that was sent to the registered email address.

Step 7: Enter your password, date of birth, and registered email address to log in.

Step 8: Complete the necessary educational and personal information.

Step 9: Upload the relevant category certificates, a photo, and a signature.

Step 10: Check the information on the application form.

Step 11: Use the available online payment methods to pay the application cost.

Step 12: Send in the application, then print or download the automatically generated form for your records.

NID DAT 2027: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready, wherever applicable:

Recent passport-size colour photograph

Scanned signature

GEN-EWS certificate

OBC-NCL certificate

SC/ST caste or tribe certificate

PwD certificate and/or UDID card

Third Gender certificate or identity card

Valid passport — first and last page for overseas candidates

Note: The photograph and signature must be uploaded in the prescribed format and size. Category certificates must also meet the requirements specified by NID.

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.