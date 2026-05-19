NID B.Des Final Result 2026 On Or Before May 28; Check Document Required, Seat Allotment And Token Fee Details

NID DAT B.Des Final Result 2026: The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the complete admission schedule for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) program for the 2026–27 academic session. Candidates who qualify in the final result must upload documents, submit their final institute preferences, participate in seat allotment, and pay the token fee to confirm admission.

Candidates should regularly check the official admission portal at admissions.nid.edu and their registered email IDs for updates.

Direct Link To Check Notice

NID B.Des Admission 2026: Important Dates

Final result declaration: On or before May 28, 2026

Document upload and final institute preference submission: Up to May 31, 2026 (midnight)

Round 1 seat allotment result: June 9, 2026 from 4 PM

Token fee payment deadline: June 11, 2026 (midnight)

Provisional offer letter release: June 16 to June 18, 2026

NID B.Des Admission 2026: Complete Admission Process

The NID B.Des admission process after the declaration of results consists of six major steps.

Step 1: Check NID DAT B.Des Final Result 2026

Candidates can log in to the admissions portal using their email ID and password to view their final result and rank.

Step 2: Upload Documents and Submit Final Institute Preferences

Candidates must upload all required documents and submit their final institute preferences by May 31, 2026 (midnight). Both documents and institute choices can be edited multiple times before the deadline. The final saved version will be considered for seat allotment.

Step 3: Round 1 Seat Allotment

Seat allotment will be based on:

Candidate's merit rank

Category

Seat availability

Final institute preference order

Step 4: Pay Token Fee

Candidates allotted a seat must pay the token fee by June 11, 2026 to confirm their admission.

Step 5: Document Verification

NID will verify all uploaded documents. If any document is Incomplete, Incorrect, Invalid, Mismatched with application details then the candidature will be cancelled.

Step 6: Download Provisional Offer Letter

Candidates who complete payment and document verification will receive provisional offer letters between June 16 and June 18, 2026. The campus will then send details regarding payment of the remaining tuition fees.

NID B.Des Admission 2026: Documents Required for Upload

All documents must be uploaded in PDF format, with each file not exceeding 2 MB.

Valid photo ID proof

Birth certificate or proof of date of birth

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate

UDID card (if applicable)

Passport (for Overseas category candidates)

Transfer Certificate

Migration Certificate

NID B.Des Admission 2026: What If Class 12 Results Are Still Pending?

Candidates whose Class 12 results have not been declared can upload a signed self-undertaking (Annexure 1) instead of the marksheet. The final Class 12 marksheet must be submitted by July 15, 2026. Failure to do so will lead to cancellation of provisional admission and forfeiture of fees.

Important Conditions for Class 12 Candidates

Candidates must pass Class 12 in the first attempt.

Candidates with compartment or supplementary results are not eligible.

Candidates who have not appeared for the Class 12 examination before document upload are not eligible.

Students from foreign boards must produce an equivalence certificate during physical verification.

Candidates who fail to upload documents or submit institute preferences by May 31, 2026 will not be considered for any further round of admission.

NID B.Des Admission 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment: Choice Options Explained

If You Are Allotted Your First Preference

Candidates can Accept the seat and proceed with admission or Decline the seat and exit the admission process permanently.

If You Are Allotted 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th Preference

Candidates can Accept the seat and remain eligible for upward movement to a higher preference and Decline the seat and be considered only for higher preferences in future rounds.

Candidates who decline a seat will not be considered for the same or lower preference again.

NID B.Des Admission 2026: Token Fee Amount

Indian candidates (GEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD): ₹45,100 plus convenience charges

Overseas candidates (SAARC, African countries, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam): ₹55,686 plus convenience charges

Other overseas candidates: ₹1,22,661 plus convenience charges

What Happens If the Token Fee Is Not Paid?

If the token fee is not paid by June 11, 2026:

The allotted seat will be cancelled.

The seat will be offered to the next eligible candidate.

The candidate may still be considered for higher preferences in later rounds, but not for the same or lower preference.

Round 2 and Subsequent Seat Allotment Rounds

Vacant seats after Round 1 will be filled in subsequent rounds based on merit and institute preferences.

Eligible candidates will be informed through their registered email IDs.

If a candidate has already paid fees to one NID and later receives admission to another NID, they must:

Request a refund from the previous institute as per its refund policy.

Pay the fees separately to the newly allotted institute.

Fees paid to one NID campus are not transferable to another campus.

NID B.Des Admission 2026: Key Points to Remember

The final result will be declared on or before May 28, 2026.

Upload documents and submit institute preferences by May 31, 2026.

Round 1 seat allotment will be announced on June 9, 2026, at 4 PM.

Pay the token fee by June 11, 2026.

Provisional offer letters will be issued between June 16 and June 18, 2026.

Securing a rank and uploading documents does not guarantee admission.