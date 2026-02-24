NID 2026 M.Des Mains Admit Card Released At dmissions.nid.edu; Studio Test On March 8

NID 2026 Mains Admit Card: The National Institute of Design has released the NID 2026 Main Admit Card on the official website admissions.nid.edu . Candidates can access their admit card by adding their email address and date of birth.

Candidates need to carry an admit card and photo ID card at the exam center. In Case of any issues candidates can reach out via Email: admissions@nid.edu and phone at 079 26623462 (11.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 03.00 PM to 05.30 PM, MON to FRI).

NID 2026 Mains Admit Card: Exam Dates

Studio Test: March 08, 2026

Interview: March 21, 2026 to April 01, 2026

NID 2026 Mains Admit Card: How to Download?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the NID 2026 Mains Admit Card below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu .

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the admit card

Step 3: Next add the email address and date of birth

Step 4: The admit card will be shared on your screen

Step 5: Save and download the admit card for future use.

NID DAT 2026: What is the Selection Process

Only shortlisted students are eligible to take the NID Mains Entrance Exam. A studio test accounts for 60% of the NID DAT Mains Exam, while an in-person sensitivity test accounts for 40%.