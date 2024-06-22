NIA Invites Applications For 114 Inspector & Sub Inspector Posts: Apply Within 60 Days

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is inviting applications for the posts of Inspector and Sub Inspector. There are a total of 114 vacancies, with 50 seats available for Inspectors and 64 for Sub Inspectors. Interested candidates must submit their applications to the NIA Headquarters in New Delhi within 60 days from the date of the announcement, which was issued on June 14. The recruitment is on a deputation basis. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a Grade Pay of Rs 4,600. Additionally, a Special Security Allowance of 20 percent of basic pay will be provided. Applications can also be submitted via the official NIA website.

NIA Recruitment: How To Apply?

1. Visit the official website.

2. On the homepage, click on the recruitment link for SI and Inspector posts.

3. Register with your basic contact information, such as email ID and other details.

4. Complete the application form with the required details.

5. Upload necessary documents.

6. Pay the application fee, if required.

7. Review and submit the application form.

Eligibility Criteria

-Age Limit: The maximum age for candidates is 56 years.

-Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

- Experience: For the Inspector post, candidates must have two years of experience in handling criminal case investigations.

Job Responsibilities

The selected candidates will be responsible for:

- Accompanying the Chief Investigation Officer

- Being part of the raid team

- Examining witnesses

- Securing crime scenes

- Handling court matters

- Performing other related duties

For detailed information on the nature of the job, deputation period, essential qualifications, and other important instructions, candidates are advised to read the official brochure available on the official website [https://www.nia.gov.in/](https://www.nia.gov.in/).

Candidates will be selected based on their qualifications and document verification.