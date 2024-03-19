 NHRC Notice to Telangana Govt. Over Lack of Toilets at Girls' School
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNHRC Notice to Telangana Govt. Over Lack of Toilets at Girls' School

NHRC Notice to Telangana Govt. Over Lack of Toilets at Girls' School

NHRC issues notice to Telangana Govt. over lack of toilets at girls' school, raising concerns about the safety and well-being of female students. Read more about the serious violation of human rights and steps taken to address the issue.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Telangana government over a report alleging hardships to girl students due to the lack of toilets at a high school in Nalgonda district. In a statement issued on Monday, the NHRC has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, amount to a serious violation of the human rights of the girl students.

The NHRC said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that the girl students are facing hardships due to the lack of toilet facilities in the Devarakonda Zila Parishad High School for Girls in Nalgonda district". "Reportedly, girl students started using the urinals at Sulabh complexes but they had to discontinue using them when asked to pay money. After this, the girls started using free toilets at Devarakonda Bus Stop. However, the management stopped them from using the toilets and they were sent back," it said.

The facility of toilets in the schools for the students, especially for the girl students, is one of the basic amenities to be ensured and provided by the management.

"Forcing the girl students to use the public toilets outside the schools at Sulabh complexes and the ones available at the bus stops, raises many issues of grave recklessness about the safety and security of the female students," the statement said.

Read Also
Unlocking The Potential Of Crafts For Children's Development: Insights From A Child Psychiatrist
article-image

Accordingly, the Commission has issued notice to the chief secretary of the government of Telangana, seeking a detailed report in four weeks. The report should include the steps taken or proposed to be taken so that such incidents do not recur, it said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar School Examination Board to Announce Class 12 Results Soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar School Examination Board to Announce Class 12 Results Soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

CUET PG 2024: NTA Entrance Exam Today - Do's and Don'ts | Check Guidelines

CUET PG 2024: NTA Entrance Exam Today - Do's and Don'ts | Check Guidelines

NHRC Notice to Telangana Govt. Over Lack of Toilets at Girls' School

NHRC Notice to Telangana Govt. Over Lack of Toilets at Girls' School

JNU Students' Union Election: Delhi High Court Denies Interim Relief to Student Seeking Age Increase

JNU Students' Union Election: Delhi High Court Denies Interim Relief to Student Seeking Age Increase

Kerala SET July 2024 Registration Started: Important Dates, Exam Pattern, and How to Apply

Kerala SET July 2024 Registration Started: Important Dates, Exam Pattern, and How to Apply