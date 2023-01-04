NExT Exam 2023: MBBS exam to be conducted by NBE, proposal to merge body under NMC

Representative Photo | File

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry proposed merging National Board of Examinations (NBE) in Medical Sciences under the National Medical Commission (NMC).

NBE is set to conduct NEXT as NMC has released the guidelines for the exam for which it has urged stakeholder to weigh in.

Additionally, changes to the current NMC Act have been proposed by the Union Health Ministry. The new amendment makes it mandatory that all cases brought by medical institutions in connection with the NMC be heard by the Delhi High Court rather than the appropriate state high courts.

"It has been decided to make amendments in the NMC Act 2019 to incorporate provisions for setting up a fifth autonomous board, namely Board of Examinations in the Medical Sciences under the NMC," a public notice on draft version of the National Medical Commission (Amendment) Bill 2022 stated on December 29.

Matters related to NMC to remain on a single jurisdiction

The draft bill also focuses on including a provision from the parent act that the jurisdiction in cases filed by medical colleges in matters related to NMC be limited to Delhi High Court.

Since NBES also awards degrees under the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and NMC awards degrees under the Doctor of Medicine (MD) or Master of Surgery (MS), it was believed that keeping them under one regulatory control would result in better and more uniform medical education in PG courses, according to a PTI report that cited an official.