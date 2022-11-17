e-Paper Get App
New Zealand university announces exclusive scholarship for Indian students

New Zealand university announces exclusive scholarship for Indian students

These scholarships will be awarded to both, undergraduate and post graduate Indian students for 2023 intakes

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
University of Waikato
The University of Waikato has announced scholarship packages totaling NZ$500,000 dollars, solely for Indian students. The Vice Chancellor's International Excellence Scholarship is also included in the scholarship package, valued at up to $15,000 per awardee.

These scholarships will be awarded to both, undergraduate and post graduate Indian students for 2023 intakes based on academic performance and other holistic achievements.

Commenting on the scholarships, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley stated, "The University of Waikato is proud of the outstanding academic contribution, diversity of perspective and entrepreneurial spirit that students from India bring to our University”

