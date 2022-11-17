New Zealand university announces exclusive scholarship for Indian students

University of Waikato

The University of Waikato has announced scholarship packages totaling NZ$500,000 dollars, solely for Indian students. The Vice Chancellor's International Excellence Scholarship is also included in the scholarship package, valued at up to $15,000 per awardee.

These scholarships will be awarded to both, undergraduate and post graduate Indian students for 2023 intakes based on academic performance and other holistic achievements.

Commenting on the scholarships, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley stated, "The University of Waikato is proud of the outstanding academic contribution, diversity of perspective and entrepreneurial spirit that students from India bring to our University”