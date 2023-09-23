New Zealand Invites Indian Students For The 2023–24 Excellence Awards

The New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA), a unique scholarship scheme designed exclusively for Indian students, is now accepting applications for the 2023 - 24 academic year, offering students the opportunity to study at world-class New Zealand universities and experience the country's inclusive, multicultural society.

Unveiled during the New Zealand-India Education Week earlier this year, these awards feature a comprehensive package worth NZD 320,000. The scholarship package offers a range of award options from NZD 10,000 to NZD 20,000 per student.

The awards are designed to encourage high caliber Indian students to pursue undergraduate and/or postgraduate qualifications at one of the New Zealand universities, all of which feature in the top 500 of the 2023 QS World Rankings.

Commenting on the initiative, Ben Burrowes, Regional Director Asia, Education New Zealand, said, "Since the launch of New Zealand Excellence Awards in 2016, the awards have supported over 200 Indian students to pursue their global citizenship journey through a world-class education at one of our eight universities.”

“The contribution these awardees make towards enriching the education ecosystem at our campuses is invaluable. This year, we announced the largest ever investment in these awards to support the dreams of more such aspirants. This also signals our commitment towards India and our plans to expand the NZ – India education relationship to nurture more projects and initiatives of mutual benefit.” added Mr Burrowes.

These awards are a joint initiative by Education New Zealand and all eight New Zealand universities, which rank within the top 500 of universities worldwide as per the 2023 QS World Rankings. The application deadline for these scholarships is October 15, 2023.

