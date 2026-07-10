New Zealand Eases Pathway Student Visa Rules From July 20; International Students Get Greater Flexibility In Choosing Courses

New Zealand has introduce significant changes to its Pathway Student Visa (PSV) which begins from July 20, making it easier for international students to plan their education without locking themselves into a fixed academic path from the outset.

These modifications, according to an announcement made by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) on Thursday, will give students the ability to have flexibility in terms of selecting their courses, increased options in studying pathways as well as additional time for English language training. This will be a part of the "International Education Going for Growth" programme being implemented by the government.

It is anticipated that these modifications will help students whose academic interests may change over time, especially those shifting from secondary to tertiary education.

What is the Pathway Student Visa?

The Pathway Student Visa allows international students to study up to three courses consecutively on a single visa, provided the courses form part of an approved study pathway.

For instance, a student can begin with an English language course or secondary education before progressing to a foundation programme and eventually enrolling in a higher education qualification, all without applying for separate student visas for each stage.

The visa is valid for up to five years, costs from NZD 750, and Immigration New Zealand says 80 per cent of applications are processed within 9.5 weeks.

Key changes coming into effect from July 20

Under the revised rules, international students will have more flexibility in shaping their academic journey.

Greater flexibility for secondary school students

Students in Years 12 and 13 will no longer be tied to a specific field of study when moving to tertiary education.

Previously, visa conditions specified both the qualification and the discipline, such as a Bachelor of Science at a particular university. If a student later decided to switch to another discipline, such as a Bachelor of Arts, they had to apply for a new student visa.

From July 20, the visa will specify only the qualification type and education provider. This means students can change their field of study, subject to approval from their institution, without having to obtain a new visa.

The change is expected to reduce both the time and cost involved in altering study plans while making the transition from school to university smoother.

More study pathways at lower qualification levels

The revised Pathway Student Visa will also cover a wider range of programmes at the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) Levels 1 to 4.

This includes:

English language courses

Foundation programmes

Vocational certificate courses

The broader eligibility is intended to create more entry points for international students beginning their education in New Zealand.

Longer time for English language study

Another major change is the extension of the permitted English language study period.

Eligible first-time Pathway Student Visa holders progressing to NZQCF Levels 1 to 8 will now be allowed to spend up to 30 weeks studying English before starting their next qualification.

Previously, students could undertake English language study for only 20 weeks under the visa.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for a Pathway Student Visa, applicants must:

Receive an offer for an approved study pathway from one or more recognised education providers.

Have sufficient funds to pay tuition fees or hold a scholarship.

Show they have enough money to cover living expenses or have financial sponsorship.

Hold comprehensive medical and travel insurance.

Meet health and character requirements.

Demonstrate that they are genuine students.

Applicants must also satisfy the entry requirements for the second and third courses included in their approved study pathway.

Benefits of the Pathway Student Visa

The visa allows international students to:

Study up to three courses consecutively on a single visa.

Stay in New Zealand for up to five years.

Work up to 25 hours per week during study, depending on the course.

Work full-time during scheduled holidays, where permitted.

Travel in and out of New Zealand while the visa remains valid.

However, applicants cannot include their partner or dependent children in the same visa application. Family members must apply separately under the relevant visa categories.

Online applications only

Immigration New Zealand has also reminded applicants that paper applications are no longer accepted for the Pathway Student Visa. All applications must be submitted online through the official immigration portal.