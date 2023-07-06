New Visa Rule: Indian students Will Now Be Able To Work In This Country Without Visa For 8 Years, See Details

Representative image

Australia: The immigration regulations for Indian graduates enrolling in Australian higher schools has changed as of July 1, 2023. Indian students can now apply for work without a visa for up to eight years under the new regulations. These changes have been implemented keeping in mind the bilateral agreement signed between India and Australia in May 2023.

The MATES Visa: A Temporary Visa Program

Under the Mobility Arrangement for Talented Early-Professionals Scheme (MATES), Indian students have the option to work in Australia without a visa for up to eight years in accordance with the bilateral agreement. For a maximum of eight years, Australia will allow 3000 young professionals from India to work there without a visa each year. Additionally, students from India would be permitted to stay in Australia for two years without the need for a visa sponsor. Indian experts working in fields including engineering, information and communication technology, mining, financial technology, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy are eligible for the MATES temporary visa programme.

48 maximum working hours per fortnight

The new visa regulations require students to work 48 hours per fortnight starting on July 1. Aged care workers are excluded from this rule and are allowed to work an unlimited number of hours through December 31, 2023. Candidates for the MATES visa programme must be younger than 31 and have finished their studies at an accredited institution to be eligible for the benefits.