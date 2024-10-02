Government Implements New Uniform For Odisha School Students: Major Changes Explained Here!

Representative Image | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The BJP government in Odisha recently announced a significant change in the school uniform colour for students of Standards 9 and 10, who will don the new uniforms of government-aided schools. This is a year after these students had received new uniforms under the erstwhile BJD government, which had started the green uniform scheme.

What’s Changing in the Uniform Design?

The new uniforms will feature light brown and maroon colours. For girls, the uniform will consist of a checkered kurta paired with a maroon jacket and salwar. Boys will wear light brown shirts along with checkered pants. Other than this, both boys' and girls' uniforms will have pockets in a dark brown colour.

What Else Will Students Receive?

In addition to the new uniform design, the Odisha government will provide students with two pairs of clothes, shoes, and socks. This initiative is part of the Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana, aimed at ensuring that students have access to essential school clothing.

Official Notification and Implementation

The School and Mass Education Department recently finalised the new uniform design and issued a letter to the director of secondary education, instructing him to take necessary actions. The letter stated that students in Standard 9 and 10 would now need to wear these new uniforms. Schools that have not yet received their old uniforms can begin implementing the new design immediately.

The letter reads, “I am directed to say that the Government have been pleased to approve the final design and color of the uniform for secondary school students in Government & Government Aided schools under Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana.:

"The new design may be implemented in schools where uniforms in the old design have not been stitched/distributed,” it added.

Previous Uniform Color Scheme

Interestingly, the old school uniform colours, blue and white, have been doing rounds of discussion on the possibility of reintroducing it. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said that the idea was still being discussed and, indeed, even the best way to go about school uniforms in the state is still an ongoing matter of discussion, according to multiple media reports.