New NCERT Class 9 Textbook Cites NEP, Ayushman Bharat & Khelo Bharat Niti As Public Policy Examples | AI Representational Image

New Delhi: The new National Education Policy, Ayushman Bharat Scheme and Khelo Bharat Niti -- all introduced under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government — have been cited as "excellent examples of policy making" in the new Class 9 Social Science textbook prepared by NCERT.

The NCERT book, 'Understanding Society India and Beyond-Part 2', was released on Tuesday, six months after the new academic session began. The first part of the textbook was released in June.

NEP 2020 policymaking process

The textbook describes the NEP 2020 as an "excellent example of how public policy is developed through consultation, expert advice, and public participation."

It traces the process to 2015, when the Centre began work on a new education policy, and notes that an expert committee headed by scientist K Kasturirangan was constituted in 2017.

The textbook says the committee included experts from education, science, technology, social sciences and public administration, while the draft policy was opened for feedback from citizens and stakeholders.

Consultations shaped final policy

According to the textbook, 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, 6,600 blocks, 6,000 urban local bodies and 676 districts were consulted during the process, with about two lakh suggestions received.

"Several recommendations from citizens and institutions were incorporated before the final policy was prepared," the chapter read.

Khelo Bharat Niti implementation

For Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, the textbook shifts focus from policymaking to implementation, saying its success depends on coordination between "states, districts, local bodies, schools, coaches, families, and athletes."

It mentions the policy outlined in a section titled "Policy coordination: Key to good governance."

"Strengthening the sporting culture and ecosystem from the block level to the national level is a key focus of the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025," the book says, quoting the policy.

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Flagship welfare schemes

The health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, has been described in it as an example of protection for low-income households.

The book also mentions another flagship scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, and asks students to explore its benefits.

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