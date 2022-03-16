New measures to curb irregularities during 10th and 12th board exams in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday announced new measures to curb irregularities during the ongoing board exams for Classes 10th and 12th. The announcement was made by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in the state council.

"Some new measures have been devised to prevent irregularities in the State Board's standards 10 and 12 examinations,’’ said Gaikwad. "I would like to reiterate that there has been no paper leak. The paper was found in the mobiles of late coming students after it had been distributed in class. The mischief seems to have happened in the 10 minutes given for reading the paper, strict action is being taken against this,’’ she noted.

In the wake of paper leaks or copying at the time of examinations, the department has decided to cancel the registration of the concerned schools. The department has decided to take strong action if the school principals, teachers, co-teachers and other employees were found in the promotion of copying with the distribution of papers to the students appearing for 10th and 12 exams, the concerned schools will lose their registration number and Board's consent to function.

To avoid paper leaks through social media, especially WhatsApp, the department and the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education have banned the possession and the use of mobile phones by the students, teachers, supervisors and other employees during examination hours.

Further, students will be prohibited from entering the examination centre after 10.30 am during the morning session and after 3 pm. In case if the students reach late due to some unavoidable circumstances, then they will be allowed to appear for the exams after due permission from the regional board so that students will not lose their academic year.

It will be binding on students to be present at the assigned classroom 10 minutes before the distribution of papers. For the morning session, the students should be present by 10.20 am and for the afternoon session by 2.50 pm. Moreover, the students are expected to be present at the examination centres one hour before the commencement of the examination.

In order to avoid incidents of paper leaks and copying at the examination centres, the school education department had urged the home minister for the additional deployment of the police force. Accordingly, the home department has instructed the state Director General of Police and Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

The department has instructed the divisional commissioners and district collectors to deploy a maximum number of vigilance squads at the examination centres and sub-centres and take necessary actions after visiting them to curb irregularities.

