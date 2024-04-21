New CET Exam Center To Open At Sydenham College Of Economics

Sydenham College Of Economics | File/Megha Chowdhury

Mumbai- Sydenham College of Economics, affiliated with Dr. Homi Bhabha State Cluster University (HBSU), is set to establish a new Common Entrance Test (CET) exam center on its campus. It is also the first CET center within any college under HBSU.

Dr. Shriniwas S Dhure, the principal of Sydenham College of Economics, announced that the development of the exam center is expected to be completed within the next 10-15 days. The center will be equipped with approximately 100 computer systems to facilitate the CET examinations.

The location of Sydenham College near Churchgate station makes it the nearest examination center for the town. "Our location ensures ease of access for students appearing for the CET seeking entry into professional courses offered by Sydenham College,” says Dr. Shriniwas.

The CET will be the only gateway for students wanting to enroll in all self-financed courses offered by Sydenham College of Economics, which are Bachelor of Sports Management (BSM), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Commerce in Banking & Insurance (BBI), and the newly introduced Bachelors in Luxury Brand & Retail Management (BS-LBRM).

Once the construction of the exam center is completed, students seeking admission to various degrees at other institutions will also be able to choose this centre for their CET examinations.