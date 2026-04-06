NEST 2026 Registration Window Extended Until April 8th; Apply Now At nestexam.in

NEST 2026 Registration: The NEST 2026 Registration has been extended until April 8, 2026, by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) and the University of Mumbai—Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

Interested Candidates can complete the registration by visiting the official website at nestexam. in. As per the official website, the earlier deadline for NEST was April 6, 2026.

The NEST application process includes registration, form filling, uploading documents, and payment of fees. Unreserved and OBC candidates have to pay INR 1,400. Applicants from the UR EWS, SC, ST, and Divyangjan groups, as well as female candidates, have to pay INR 700.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out to the helpdesk via phone number. +91 9513252088 (Working hours of Help Desk Office: From 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. Monday to Saturday (Lunch Break: 1.30 P.M. to 2.30 P.M.)) or once registered can use the grievance portal to lodge your grievances.

Check Direct Link To Apply Here

NEST 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Online Application Closes: 08 April 2026 (11:30 pm) – extended from 06 April 2026

Correction & Update Window: 17 April 2026 (10 am) to 18 April 2026 (11:30 pm)

Mock Test Opens: 14 April 2026 (10 am)

Download of Admit Card: 15 May 2026 (10 am)

Date of Examination: 06 June 2026, Saturday (2 pm)

Challenge the Answer Keys: 10 June 2026 (10 am) to 12 June 2026 (11:30 pm)

Result Announcement: 24 June 2026

Scorecard Download (only for qualified candidates): 25 June 2026

NEST 2026 Registration: Application Steps

Candidates can check out the steps below for the NEST 2026 Registration:

Step 1: Visit the official website at nestexam.in

Step 2: Directly Click on the Register Now Link

Step 3: Add in all the important details and generate a username and a password

Step 4: Log in with the credentials, fill out the applications, and upload documents

Step 5: Pay the fee through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI and submit the form.

Check the official brochure Click here!

Check the details on how-to-apply Click here!