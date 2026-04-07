NEST 2026 Registration Window Concludes Tomorrow At 11:30 PM; Apply Now At nestexam.in

NEST 2026 Registration Window: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2026) Registration will be closed tomorrow, i.e., April 8, 2026, by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) and the University of Mumbai—Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

Candidates who are interested can visit the official website to complete the registration at nestexam.in and complete the registration process before the deadline. As per the official website, the earlier deadline for NEST was April 6, 2026. The NEST Registration includes registration, form filing, uploading documents, and payment of fees.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out to the helpdesk via phone number. +91 9513252088 (Working hours of Help Desk Office: From 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. Monday to Saturday (Lunch Break: 1.30 P.M. to 2.30 P.M.) or, once registered, can use the grievance portal to lodge their grievances.

Check Direct Link To Apply Here

NEST 2026 Registration Window: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the NEST 2026 Registration:

Online Application Closes: 08 April 2026 (11:30 pm)

Correction & Update Window: 17 April 2026 (10 am) to 18 April 2026 (11:30 pm)

Mock Test Opens: 14 April 2026 (10 am)

Download of Admit Card: 15 May 2026 (10 am)

Date of Examination: 06 June 2026, Saturday (2 pm)

Challenge the Answer Keys: 10 June 2026 (10 am) to 12 June 2026 (11:30 pm)

Result Details: 24 June 2026

Scorecard Download (for qualified candidates): 25 June 2026

NEST 2026 Registration Window: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below for the NEST 2026 Registration:

Step 1: Go to the official website at nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on the Register Now Link

Step 3: Add in all the important details and generate a username and a password

Step 4: Log in with the credentials, fill out the applications, and upload documents

Step 5: Pay the fee through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI and submit the form.

NEST 2026 Registration Window: Application Fees

Candidates can check out the application fees for the NEST 2026 registration below:

Unreserved (UR) and OBC candidates: INR 1,400

UR EWS, SC, ST, Divyangjan, and all Female candidates: INR 700

Check the official brochure Click here!

Check the details on how-to-apply Click here!