NEST 2026 Admit Card Out At nestexam.in; Here's How To Access The Admit Card

NEST 2026 Admit Card: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2026 admit card has been released today, May 18, 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, nestexam.in .

The NEST 2026 examination will be conducted on June 6, 2026, by the National Institute of Science Education and Research and the University of Mumbai—Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programs in basic sciences.

Direct Link To Access Admit Card

NEST 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates

Admit Card Release Date: May 18, 2026

Last Date to Download Admit Card: June 6, 2026

NEST 2026 Exam Date: June 6, 2026

NEST 2026 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates can check out the important steps below to download the NEST 2026 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the NEST 2026 website, nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link.

Step 3: Enter the application number / user ID and password.

Step 4: Download the admit card.

After downloading the NEST hall ticket 2026, candidates must check that all printed details are correct. In case of error, contact the exam officials.

NEST 2026 Admit Card: Login Credentials Required

To access the admit card, candidates will need:

Application Number or User ID

Password

NEST 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on NEST Admit Card 2026

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should verify the following details:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Photograph and signature

Exam date and time

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time

Important exam-day instructions

If there is any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the examination authorities.

NEST 2026 Admit Card: Documents to Carry on Exam Day

Candidates must carry the following items to the examination centre:

Printed copy of NEST 2026 admit card

One valid photo ID proof, such as:

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

PAN Card

Passport

Driving Licence

College ID Card