NEST 2024 Cut-Off Marks OUT; Counselling Dates Awaited

The results for NEST 2024 were declared on July 12, 2024. | nestexam.in

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, has officially released the cut-off marks for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the detailed cut-off details by visiting the official website, nestexam.in. The results for NEST 2024 were declared on July 12, 2024.

Significantly, adjustments were made to the scores due to issues identified post-exam with two questions. Specifically, one question from Biology (Question ID 733898484, Shift 1) was found to have multiple correct answers, while another question from Physics (Question ID 733898466, Shift 2) did not have a correct answer among the options provided. As a result, the subject-total marks for Biology (Shift 1) and Physics (Shift 2) were scaled to ensure that the total marks equaled 180.

The cut-off marks, categorized as Section-wise Minimum Admissible Scores (SMAS), are critical for candidates to ascertain their eligibility for subsequent rounds of the admission process. These cut-offs vary across different shifts and categories:

Shift-1 (General/EWS): Biology 9.2947, Chemistry 8.198, Mathematics 6.358, Physics 5.534

Shift-2 (General/EWS): Biology 8.054, Chemistry 8.504, Mathematics 6.824, Physics 6

Shift-1 (OBC-NCL): Biology 8.3653, Chemistry 7.3782, Mathematics 5.7222, Physics 5

Shift-2 (OBC-NCL): Biology 7.2486, Chemistry 7.6536, Mathematics 6.1416, Physics 5

Shift-1 (SC/ST/PwD/JK): Biology 4.6474, Chemistry 4.099, Mathematics 3.179, Physics 3

Shift-2 (SC/ST/PwD/JK): Biology 4.027, Chemistry 4.252, Mathematics 3.412, Physics 3

Candidates who have queries or grievances related to registration, application, payment, or other issues can utilize the grievance portal available on the NEST official website. Additionally, they can contact the helpdesk at 9513252088 from Monday to Saturday between 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

As candidates await further updates on counselling dates, it is advised to regularly check the official website for the latest information. This announcement is crucial for aspirants aiming to secure admission into prestigious institutions like NISER Bhubaneswar and UM-DAE CEBS Mumbai through the NEST 2024 examination.