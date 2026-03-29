Nepal PM Balen Shah’s Education Reforms: Student Politics Banned, No Exams Till Grade 5, Foreign-Named Schools Must Change

Kathmandu: Nepal’s newly formed government led by Nepal PM Balendra (Balen) Shah of the Rastriya Swatantra Party has unveiled a sweeping 100-point governance reform agenda, introducing major changes to the country’s education system in its first cabinet meeting, as reported by Nepal News.

The reform's main goals are to make education more inclusive and student-friendly, depoliticize campuses, and increase academic effectiveness. The government has outlined structural changes at all levels of education, from prohibiting political influence in institutions to relaxing admissions requirements and lowering exam pressure.

What are the Top Education Reforms?

Ban on Student Politics, Student Councils to Replace Unions

In a major move, the government has banned student organizations affiliated with political parties from schools and universities. Authorities have directed such groups to remove their presence from campuses within a fixed timeframe.

To ensure student representation, the government will introduce non-partisan “Student Councils” within 90 days, creating a platform for students’ voices without political interference.

The official document states, “Depoliticizing Administration: Banning political party affiliations for all civil servants and teachers and abolishing partisan trade unions.” It further adds, “Removing political student unions from campuses and replacing them with non-partisan ‘Student Councils’ within 90 days.”

The government claims that this announcement was made with the goal of allowing students' true voices to be heard by ending political interference.

Exam Calendar To Be Fixed.

Addressing long-standing delays, universities will now be required to publish exam results in sync with the academic calendar.

No-Citizenship Requirement for Admission

In a significant step toward inclusivity, students will be allowed to enroll in bachelor’s programs without a citizenship certificate.

No Exams Till Grade 5

At the school level, the government has scrapped traditional internal exams for students up to Grade 5. Instead, their progress will be assessed through alternative and psychological evaluation methods, promoting a stress-free and holistic learning environment.

Teacher Pension System to Be Decentralised

The reform plan also includes decentralizing teacher pension and record management to provincial education ministries starting next fiscal year.

Foreign-Named Schools to Adopt Nepali Identity

According to multiple media reports, the government has directed schools with foreign names such as "Oxford," "Pentagon," and "St. Xavier's" to change their names and adopt original Nepali identities by the end of this year. The move is intended to promote national identity in the educational system.