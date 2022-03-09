NEET UG: Upper Age Limit Removed For All applicants

Upper age limit for taking the undergraduate medical entrance exam, NEET-UG, has been removed for all candidates, as per the National Medical Commission, the top regulatory body of medical education in the country.

Earlier, the age limit was 25 years for general category candidates and 30 years in the case of reserved category candidates.

In a letter to the National Testing Agency (NTA), Dr Kumar has asked the agency to cancel the maximum age criteria from the information bulletin of NEET UG.

“It has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting that…there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NET UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly,” he wrote.

Taking it to Twitter, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The National Medical Commission removes the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. The decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country."

