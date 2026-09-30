NEET-UG Set To Move Online As Centre Develops National CBT Infrastructure Strategy | File photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education is working on a national examination-grade Computer-Based Testing (CBT) infrastructure strategy to ensure a seamless transition for the pen-and-paper-based entrance exam NEET to online mode, officials said.

Also Watch:

Following the NEET paper leak earlier this year, the Centre announced that the medical entrance exam will be conducted in CBT mode from next year. Officials, aware of the development, said that while the plan is under active consideration, they will make a final decision only after receiving the report from the Nandan Nilekani-led task force set up to overhaul India's public examination systems.

While NEET has been conducted in pen-and-paper mode so far, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts several other exams, including the engineering entrance JEE-Main, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG and PG, and UGC-NET and CSIR UGC-NET, as computer-based tests. Once the infra strategy is in place, the plan is to move all entrance exams online.

"A national examination-grade Computer-Based Testing infrastructure strategy is being formulated to close the geographic gap in test-centre availability, standardise centre-level examination-grade specifications and to permit the migration to CBT from the pen-and-paper mode examinations. The strategy is under active consideration based on a multi-model sourcing architecture," a senior Ministry of Education official told PTI, on the condition of anonymity.

Read Also Nandan Nilekani Task Force Consults Former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan On NTA Reforms To...

The move comes amid the ongoing overhaul of the NTA -- the nodal autonomous body that conducts NEET-UG and other entrance tests for higher educational institutions.

"The possible migration of NEET (UG) from the pen-and-paper mode to CBT, including the design of the transition, the sequencing, the infrastructure prerequisites, and the equity implications for rural, women and low-connectivity-district candidates, is being worked upon.

"However, the recommendations of the High-Level Task Force on exam reforms in structured consultation and concurrence of the Health Ministry and National Medical Commission, are awaited," the official said.

The leak of the NEET-UG medical entrance exam paper earlier this year sparked nationwide student protests and led to the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A day after Pradhan's resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend reforms to make the exam system leakproof. The panel has yet to submit its report.

National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)-UG is the country's largest undergraduate entrance exam, with nearly 25 lakh candidates appearing for the crucial test.

The NTA conducts NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for the MBBS course.

Of the seats available for the MBBS course, approximately 56,000 are in government hospitals and about 52,000 in private colleges. Admissions to undergraduate courses in Dentistry,

Ayurveda, Unani, and Siddha also use the NEET results for admission.

The idea of switching to CBT mode for NEET is not new and has been deliberated several times before. However, the push for the exam reforms came following the paper leak controversy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)