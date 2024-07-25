NEET UG Retest Results 2024 Released; All Details Inside!

NEET UG Results 2024: The revised results for the NEET UG 2024 exam have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates can check the results in its official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

Candidates can also directly check their revised scorecards by clicking here. The candidates will need to log in to the official website in order to view their results.

In response to a Tuesday Supreme Court order, NTA also made the updated toppers' list and results public. The toppers' list and updated results are now available after a subset of students' grace marks for a Physics question were removed.

How can I verify the results?

Step 1: Visit the NTA's official website.

Step 2: Select the result link from the homepage.

Step 3: To access your result, enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: The screen will now display your result.

Step 5: Check the specifics on the result card.

Step 6: Download and save for later use.

To view their results, students must provide their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.

In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam listed above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.