 NEET UG Result Date 2025: NEET UG Final Answer Key, Result To Be Announced By This Date; Check Details
NEET UG Result 2025: The NEET UG Result 2025 will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) this week anytime soon. Candidates who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate will be able to check the NEET UG final answer key, result at neet.nta.nic.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
NEET UG Result 2025 | Image: Canva

NEET UG Result Date 2025: The NEET UG Result 2025 will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) this week anytime soon. The NEET UG Result 2025 is expected to be announced by June 14, 2025, as per the media reports. The NTA will release the NEET UG final answer key in addition to the results. Candidates who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate will be able to check the NEET UG final answer key, result at neet.nta.nic.in.

In order to access the NEET UG Result 2025, candidates will have to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other required details on the portal. The NTA will also announce the NEET UG toppers list, marks, number of students qualified, gender-wise performance and other important details.

The NEET UG 2025 test was conducted on May 4, 2025, between 2 PM and 5 PM at scheduled exam centers across the nation. On June 3, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the preliminary answer keys after the exam. Until June 5, candidates can file challenges or objections to them. The NTA will publish the official and final answer keys after reviewing the concerns. Together with the NEET UG 2025 results, the final answer keys will be made public. A merit list and a thorough scorecard for each candidate will be the two formats in which the results are released. The counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical courses after the declaration of results will start soon.

NEET UG Result 2025: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the NEET UG Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET UG Result 2025 and take a printout for future reference.

