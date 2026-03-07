NEET UG Registration 2026 Concludes Tomorrow At 9 PM; Check Important Dates, Fees, Documents Required And Application Process

NEET UG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency is all set to conclude the NEET UG 2026 registration window tomorrow, i.e., March 8, 2026. Candidates must complete the application form by adding their educational details, personal details, and required documents. The deadline to submit the application is 9.00 PM, and the fee deadline is 11.50 PM.

Read the official notice here

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Important dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the NEET UG 2026:

Application Start Date: February 8, 2026

Last Date to Apply: March 8, 2026 (up to 9:00 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: March 8, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application Correction Window: March 10 to March 12, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Exam Details

Exam Date: May 3, 2026

Exam Duration: 180 minutes

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST)

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Application Fee

General: Rs 1,700

General – EWS / OBC-NCL: Rs 1,600

SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender: Rs 1,000

Candidates Outside India: Rs 9,500

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Steps to register

Candidates can follow the steps below to register for the NEET UG 2026 registration:

Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Registration" link.

Step 3: Fill out the initial registration form by entering your personal information.

Step 4: Complete the comprehensive application.

Step 5: Upload any required documents in accordance with the guidelines.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online.

Step 7: After you've submitted the form, download the confirmation page.

Direct link to apply online

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Documents Required for Application

Candidates should keep the following documents ready for the application process:

Class 10 and Class 12 certificate/marksheet (for date of birth verification)

Valid photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, or driving license

Category certificate (for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates, if applicable)

PwBD certificate (for candidates claiming disability quota)

Permanent address

Correspondence address

Scanned photograph in format asked

Scanned signature in the format asked