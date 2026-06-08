NEET UG Re-Test: IAF Deploys Mi-17 Helicopters To Deliver Exam Packets To 18 Locations

For the safe movement of question paper packets ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will reportedly deploy Mi-17 helicopters. According to media reports, the packets will be transported under a strict security protocol to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

According to reports published by India Today, the Indian Air Force will provide assistance for the examination, which will see the movement of question paper packets from 18 specified places to distribution centers and examination centers.

This decision follows after a few weeks when the original NEET UG exams were canceled due to a possible leak of papers, leading to increased security measures in every aspect of the new exam.

Mi-17 helicopters for support in national-level operation

According to news reports, the Mi-17 helicopters and other military aerial transport aircraft are to be deployed especially in areas where fast transportation would be needed. This would help in reducing the risk of transporting the examination papers.

Security and military personnel have been made available, and the army has stood ready in case further help is needed in conducting the exam.

Security measures extended beyond transportation

This transportation plan is one component of a broader security arrangement that has been put in place to conduct the re-test.

According to the media reports, paper setters who would be involved in setting up the question paper will be kept under lockdown in a secret location. Use of mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches, and other modes of communication has been disallowed.

Authorities have also imposed strict controls on movement in and out of the facility where the paper-setting process is taking place.

Officials are believed to have separated various stages of the examination process, including question paper creation, moderation, translation, printing, packaging, storage, and delivery, among different teams. This measures is intended to ensure that no single outsider has access to the complete chain of operations.

📢 NEET-UG 2026 | City Intimation Slip is now LIVE



Candidates can now check their allotted examination city for NEET-UG 2026. Log in with your Application Number and password to view and download your slip.



🔗 Visit: https://t.co/lQbedgXNVO



⚠️ Please note: This is the City… pic.twitter.com/xvtpUvJl7A — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 7, 2026

NTA releases exam city intimation slips

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slips for candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-test.

Students can check their allotted examination city by logging in to the official website using their application number and password. The agency clarified that the city intimation slip is only meant to inform candidates about the location of their examination city and should not be treated as the admit card.

"This is not the admit card. It shows only your exam city. The admit card will be issued later," the agency said.

Exam to be held in 551 cities across India

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm in pen-and-paper mode.

According to the NTA, the test will be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The agency has also stated that efforts have been made to allot candidates their preferred examination cities wherever possible.

Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official NTA websites for updates regarding admit cards and other examination-related announcements.