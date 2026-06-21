NEET UG Re-Exam Students Asked To Remove Religious Threads & Kanthi At Ahmedabad Exam Centre, Hindu Activists Detained

A controversy broke out outside an examination centre in Ahmedabad during the NEET UG re-examination on Sunday after several students were allegedly asked to remove religious threads and sacred necklaces (kanthi) before being allowed to enter the premises.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: At the R. J. Tibrewal examination centre, students were made to remove religious items such as threads and sacred necklaces (kanthi) from their hands and bodies, which led to protests by activists associated with Hindu organisations outside the exam centre. To… pic.twitter.com/9ii1WypDGT — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

The incident took place at the R. J. Tibrewal examination centre, where candidates appeared for the nationwide medical entrance re-examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The issue triggered protests from parents and activists associated with Hindu organisations, prompting police intervention and heightened security around the centre.

Parents raise objections over security checks

According to parents present at the examination centre, some students were instructed to remove religious items such as sacred threads and kanthi worn around the neck as part of the security screening process.

The action led to anger among several parents, who questioned why such items were not being permitted when the NTA's recently issued advisory had stated that articles of faith would be allowed, subject to additional security checks.

Some parents also alleged that while candidates wearing hijabs were permitted entry after security procedures, students wearing religious necklaces were asked to remove them. The allegations sparked heated arguments outside the examination centre, with parents accusing authorities of adopting a discriminatory approach.

For a brief period, tensions escalated outside the venue as parents demanded clarification from officials. Examination authorities and local administrators attempted to calm the situation and urged candidates and guardians not to disrupt the ongoing examination process.

Hindu Organisation activists reach centre

As news of the incident spread, activists associated with Hindu organisations gathered outside the college to protest the alleged treatment of students.

Police officials moved quickly to prevent the situation from affecting the conduct of the examination. According to local reports, two activists were detained by the police, while others who had reached the venue to present their objections were prevented from gathering near the examination centre.

Sources said members of the Muslim community had also arrived at the location earlier in the day amid the growing controversy. However, following discussions with police personnel, they dispersed from the area.

With tensions rising outside the centre, authorities deployed additional police personnel and strengthened security arrangements to ensure that the examination proceeded without interruption.

NTA advisory allowed religious articles of faith

National Testing Agency had issued an detailed advisory on June 19 outlining the dress code, permissible items and security procedures for candidates appearing in the NEET UG re-examination.

The agency had specifically stated that candidates would be permitted to wear articles or objects of faith, including religious symbols, kalawas, turbans, hijabs and similar items.

However, candidates wearing such articles were advised to report to their examination centres well in advance to allow sufficient time for detailed frisking and verification procedures.

The NTA said the provisions were designed to respect religious practices while maintaining strict security standards during the examination.

Enhanced security measures across centres

The June 21 NEET UG re-examination is being conducted under unprecedented security arrangements across the country.

As part of the security protocol, all candidates are required to undergo compulsory frisking before entering the examination hall. The NTA has advised students to reach their centres early to avoid delays caused by screening procedures.

The agency has also permitted candidates to wear full-sleeve clothing and religious attire if required, though such candidates may be subjected to additional security checks. Slippers and low-heeled footwear have been recommended to facilitate faster screening.

Officials have repeatedly stressed that the strict entry guidelines are intended to prevent unfair practices and ensure the smooth conduct of one of the country's most competitive examinations.

Meanwhile, the examination concluded under tight security, with police remaining deployed around the centre to prevent any further disturbances.

(Inputs from IANS)