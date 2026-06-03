NEET UG Re-Exam City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon At neet.nta.nic.in; Check Re-Exam Date, Steps To Download

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Re NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip soon on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be able to check their allotted exam city once the link is activated.

As per the official schedule, the Re NEET UG 2026 examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. The examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode across various centres in India and abroad.

The exam city intimation slip is issued before the release of the admit card to help candidates know the city where their examination centre will be located. However, it is not the admit card and cannot be used as an entry pass for the examination hall. The Admit Card is expected to be released by June 14, 2026.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip: Websites To Check

Candidates can download the city intimation slip through the official websites:

neet.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip: How To Download Re NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow these steps to download the exam city slip once released:

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Re NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep a printed copy for future reference

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip: Exam Pattern

The Re NEET UG 2026 question paper will include Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The examination will consist of 180 compulsory questions carrying a total of 720 marks.

Marking Scheme

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

Unanswered question: 0 marks

Candidates will be given 180 minutes to complete the examination.