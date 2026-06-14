NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 Out Now At neet.nta.nic.in; Check Direct Link Here

NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card on its official website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the re-examination scheduled on June 21, 2026, can now download their hall tickets using their login credentials such as application number and password.
As per the official notification, Candidates should also verify their Bank Account details for refund before downloading the Admit Card.
The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre. It contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, exam centre address, reporting time, and exam-day instructions. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card.
How to Download NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026
Candidates can download their admit card by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026” link
Step 3: Enter application number and password
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Download and save the admit card
Step 6: Take a printout for examination use
NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Schedule
The re-exam will be conducted on June 21, 2026, in a single shift. Candidates must strictly follow the reporting and entry timings:
Reporting begins: 11:00 AM
Gate closing time: 1:30 PM
Last entry: 1:40 PM
Exam starts: 2:00 PM
Exam ends: 5:15 PM
No candidate will be allowed entry after the gate closing time.
Important Instructions for Candidates
The admit card must be carried to the examination centre along with a valid ID proof. Without it, entry will not be permitted. Candidates should also follow all exam-day guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket, including reporting early and avoiding prohibited items.
The NTA has also introduced certain updates for the re-exam, including an extended exam duration and additional rough work sheets to improve exam convenience.
Students are advised to download their admit card immediately and keep multiple copies for safety.