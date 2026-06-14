NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 Expected Today; Check Exam Date, Timings And Download Steps

NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 re-examination admit card today, June 14, on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the re-exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official portal using their application number and password or date of birth.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the admit card release.

Direct link to download the admit card

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Important Dates

Admit Card Release: Expected on June 14, 2026

NEET UG Re-Exam Date: June 21, 2026

Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: How to Download the Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Details Mentioned on Admit Card

The admit card will contain the following details:

• Candidate's name

• Roll number

• Photograph and signature

• Examination centre address

• Reporting time

• Examination date and timing

• Exam-day instructions

Candidates should carefully verify all details on the admit card and contact NTA in case of any discrepancies.

Direct link to download the admit card

NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: How To Download NEET UG 2026 Exam City Slip

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the advance exam city intimation slip for candidates set to appear in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, 2026. Eligible candidates can access and download the city intimation slip by visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.Candidates can check out the below steps to access the intimation slip

Step 1: Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: LOcate and click on the NEET UG 2026 exam city intimation slip link

Step 3: Add the required login credentials

Step 4: Download the city slip for future reference

Direct Link Here - 1

Direct Link Here (Alternate)

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Timings

Candidates should reach their examination centres well before the reporting time, as frisking and verification procedures will be conducted before entry.

Candidate entry and frisking begin: 11:00 AM

Gate closing time: 1:30 PM

Last entry into examination room: 1:40 PM

Test booklet distribution: 1:55 PM

Examination begins: 2:00 PM

Examination ends: 5:15 PM

NTA has stated that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 PM.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Key Changes for the Re-Exam

NTA has introduced several measures to improve the examination experience for candidates.

Extended Exam Duration

The examination duration has been increased to 195 minutes.

The exam will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

Additional Rough-Work Pages

Candidates will receive four rough-work pages instead of two.

Two pages will be provided at the beginning of the question booklet and two at the end, making calculations and rough work more convenient for all candidates, including left-handed students.

Candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions on the admit card and reach their examination centre well in advance on the day of the exam.