NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 Expected On June 14 At neet.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Schedule, Timings & New Changes

NEET UG Re-Examination Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 14. The announcement was confirmed by Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, bringing relief to candidates preparing for the re-test scheduled later this month.

Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password or date of birth.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026.

Direct link to download the admit card

NEET UG re-exam 2026: Important dates

Admit Card Release Date: June 14, 2026

NEET UG Re-Examination Date: June 21, 2026

Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 re-exam day schedule

Candidates should reach their examination centres well before the reporting time, as strict frisking and verification procedures will be followed.

Important timings

Candidate entry and frisking begin: 11:00 AM

Gate closes; no entry allowed after this time: 1:30 PM

Last entry into the examination room: 1:40 PM

Test booklet opens: 1:55 PM

Examination begins: 2:00 PM

Examination ends: 5:15 PM

Important advisory

Candidates must carry their admit card and valid ID proof.

Reach the examination centre early to avoid last-minute delays.

NTA has clarified that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 PM under any circumstances.

Follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card and at the examination centre.

How to download NEET UG re-exam admit card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026" link under the Candidate Activity section

Step 3: Enter the application number and password/date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download the admit card PDF

Step 6: Take a printout and keep multiple copies for examination day

Direct link to download the admit card

Details mentioned on the admit card

The admit card will contain important information related to the examination, including:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Photograph and signature

Examination centre address

Reporting time

Examination date and timing

Important exam-day instructions

Candidates should carefully verify all details after downloading the hall ticket and immediately report any discrepancies to the authorities.

Key changes introduced for NEET UG 2026

Ahead of the re-examination, NTA has introduced a few candidate-friendly measures aimed at improving the examination experience.

Extended exam duration

The examination duration has been increased to 195 minutes.

The test will now be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, allowing additional time for examination formalities.

More rough work space

Candidates will receive four rough-work pages instead of two.

Two pages will be placed at the beginning of the question booklet and two at the end, making it more convenient for candidates, including left-handed students.

With the admit card release just a day away, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for updates. They should also read all instructions mentioned on the hall ticket carefully to avoid any issues on examination day.