NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Students Cry Outside Bengaluru Exam Centre After Arriving Late; Attempts Made To Enter Through Gate | Watch

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Emotional scenes unfolded outside a NEET UG examination centre in Bengaluru after several students who arrived late were reportedly denied entry, with videos showing distressed aspirants crying and pleading to be allowed inside.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Students arriving late at the NEET examination centre are trying to enter through the gate pic.twitter.com/paF67NdSoV — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Students are seen crying after arriving late at the NEET examination centre pic.twitter.com/TYug1N9lep — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

As per the IANS video, a large crowd of parents and students can be seen gathered outside the closed gates of the examination centre. Parents were heard urging officials to allow late candidates to enter, arguing that some students had missed the deadline by only a few minutes.

Another video, as reported by IANS, shows a female candidate attempting to climb the outer railing of the gate in a desperate bid to reach the examination hall. However, she was unable to get through and eventually climbed down after being stopped.

Another section of the video shows parents arguing with officials outside the centre. One parent can be heard saying, “It is just two minutes! Only two minutes late,” while others described the situation as unfair and questioned the refusal to allow entry despite the short delay.

The development comes amid strict guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the re-examination. The agency had stated, that Candidates must report to their examination centre between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM. Entry gates will close sharp at 1:30 PM, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance.