NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA Places Paper Setters Under Lockdown At Undisclosed Location Ahead Of June 21 Test, Says Report

With less than two weeks remaining for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has reportedly placed paper setters and individuals involved in the preparation of the question paper under lockdown at an undisclosed location as part of heightened security arrangements.

This decision has been taken after the NEET UG test in May 2026 had been cancelled owing to a possible leakage of the question paper. It appears that authorities will leave no stone unturned as far as ensuring a secure test is concerned.

According to media reports, those involved in setting and preparing the question paper have been isolated from the outside world. Mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches, and other communication devices have been prohibited, while internet access has been restricted. Entry and exit from the facility are being closely monitored to prevent any possibility of information leaks.

Multi-layer security framework put in place

The lockdown of paper setters is only one component of a broader security plan being implemented for the re-examination.

Safety measures have been implemented by officials during every step of the examination process, from making questions, moderating, translating, printing, packing, storing to delivering. As per some reports, this task has been assigned separately to different teams so that one person doesn’t have complete knowledge about the whole process.

The enhanced measures are aimed at ensuring the integrity of one of India's largest entrance examinations and restoring confidence among students and parents after the controversy surrounding the earlier test.

राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी (NTA) के संज्ञान में आया है कि सोशल मीडिया और मैसेजिंग प्लेटफ़ॉर्म पर कुछ संदेश प्रसारित किए जा रहे हैं, जिनमें NEET (UG) 2026 पुनः परीक्षा के प्रश्नपत्र के "लीक", पूर्व-पहुँच अथवा "बिक्री" का दावा किया जा रहा है।



ये सभी दावे पूर्णतः झूठे, फ़र्ज़ी और… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 6, 2026

NTA rejects paper leak claims on social media

Meanwhile, the NTA has dismissed claims circulating on social media and messaging platforms alleging that the June 21 NEET UG re-examination paper has already been leaked.

In a statement issued on June 6, the agency said all such claims are "false, fabricated and misleading." It warned that organised cheating syndicates often exploit students' anxiety by claiming to possess leaked question papers and then extort money from candidates and their families.

The agency reiterated that the examination process remains secure and that strict action is being taken against those creating, sharing or promoting fake content related to the examination.

According to the NTA, complaints have been lodged with cybercrime and law-enforcement authorities, and efforts are underway to identify and remove misleading posts, channels, and accounts spreading such information.

Candidates asked to rely only on official sources

The testing agency has urged students and parents not to trust messages promising access to question papers or examination material. It advised candidates to rely only on information released through official NTA platforms.

"Every candidate appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 is requested to focus on their preparation with complete confidence. Your hard work is what matters most, and the NTA is committed to conducting a fair, secure and reliable examination," the agency said.

📢 NEET-UG 2026 | City Intimation Slip is now LIVE



Candidates can now check their allotted examination city for NEET-UG 2026. Log in with your Application Number and password to view and download your slip.



🔗 Visit: https://t.co/lQbedgXNVO



⚠️ Please note: This is the City… pic.twitter.com/xvtpUvJl7A — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 7, 2026

NEET UG 2026 City intimation slip released

On June 7, the NTA released the city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the re-examination. Students can now check the city allotted to them for the test by logging in with their application number and password on the official NEET website.

The agency clarified that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. The admit cards for the June 21 examination will be issued separately closer to the exam date.