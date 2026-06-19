NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: GPS Tracking To Aadhaar Checks; NTA Deploys 2 Lakh Personnel, Biometric Verification & CCTV Monitoring For 22.79 Lakh Candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said it is fully prepared to conduct the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21, with an extensive administrative and security framework put in place for more than 22.79 lakh candidates expected to appear for the country's largest undergraduate medical entrance test.

Exam schedule and scale

The examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5.15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities overseas. Candidates eligible for compensatory time under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD/PwBD) category will be allowed to continue writing until 6.20 pm.

The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny over examination security and the spread of misinformation online, prompting authorities to deploy additional safeguards and personnel across the country.

More than two lakh personnel mobilised

According to NTA, the re-examination involves one of the largest coordinated examination exercises in the country.

A total of 674 city coordinators have been assigned to supervise operations at the city level, while 6,669 observers have been deployed to independently monitor examination centres. Centre superintendents, invigilators, district administrations, police personnel and escort teams will also be involved in the conduct of the examination.

In all, over two lakh personnel have been mobilised to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the test.

The agency said the arrangements have been made in coordination with state governments, district authorities and law enforcement agencies.

Multi-layer security system in place

To prevent malpractice and ensure transparency, NTA has introduced multiple layers of security for the examination.

Question papers and other confidential materials will be transported under sealed protocols using GPS-enabled vehicles accompanied by police escorts. Examination centres will remain under CCTV surveillance, with live feeds connected to central monitoring systems.

Candidates will undergo mandatory frisking using high-sensitivity metal detectors before entering examination venues. Aadhaar-based biometric authentication will also be used to prevent impersonation.

The agency said social media platforms are being actively monitored to identify and curb the spread of rumours, fake information and attempts to compromise the examination process.

NTA added that complaints have already been filed with cyber-crime agencies, including the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against individuals involved in spreading misleading content or engaging in illegal activities related to the examination.

No candidate to be denied entry over biometric issues

The agency clarified that candidates facing biometric verification problems due to technical failures, poor fingerprint quality, connectivity issues with UIDAI servers or physical limitations will not be prevented from appearing for the examination.

Such candidates will be required to submit a written undertaking at the examination centre, following which manual identity verification will be conducted using valid identification documents.

NTA said the measure has been introduced to ensure that genuine candidates are not inconvenienced because of technical glitches.

Additional facilities arranged at centres

Given the large number of candidates and prevailing summer conditions in several parts of the country, NTA has instructed centres to ensure adequate facilities for examinees.

All centres have been directed to maintain reliable power backup systems, including generators, along with proper lighting and functioning fans. Drinking water facilities, sanitation arrangements and on-site medical support will also be available.

Candidates will be permitted to carry a transparent water bottle inside the examination centre. Diabetic candidates may bring sugar tablets and fruits such as bananas, apples or oranges, along with a transparent water bottle, in accordance with NTA guidelines.

Wall clocks will be installed inside examination rooms to help candidates track time during the test.

Reporting time and entry rules

Candidates have been asked to report to their examination centres between 11 am and 1.30 pm.

NTA reiterated that entry gates will close at 1.30 pm sharp and no candidate will be allowed inside after that time under any circumstances.

Students wearing customary or religious attire, as well as those opting for full-sleeved clothing or woollens, have been advised to arrive early as additional time may be required during security checks.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card, one original photo identity proof and two passport-size photographs for attendance-related formalities.

The agency also cautioned candidates against relying solely on map applications for navigation, noting that incorrect location pins may appear for some examination centres. Students have been advised to verify the exact address mentioned on their admit cards before travelling.

NTA warns against rumours and fake claims

In its advisory, NTA urged candidates to depend only on information published through official channels and not to believe rumours regarding question paper leaks or examination irregularities.

Candidates have been asked to immediately report suspicious messages, social media posts or online channels making fraudulent claims related to NEET UG 2026.

The agency also encouraged students to remain calm and focus on their preparation. For those experiencing stress or anxiety, NTA highlighted the availability of Tele-MANAS, the national 24x7 mental health helpline, accessible through the toll-free number 14416.

Agency reaffirms commitment to fair examination

As the examination date approaches, NTA said the entire administrative machinery has been put on alert to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

The agency thanked state governments, Union Territory administrations, district officials, police departments, examination staff and candidates for their cooperation.

Reaffirming its commitment to integrity and fairness, NTA said all arrangements are in place to conduct the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination smoothly across India and abroad on June 21.