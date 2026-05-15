NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Admit Cards To Be Released By June 14; Extra 15 Minutes Added For OMR Sheet Filling, Announces Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File Pic

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday announced that admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be issued by June 14, giving students a week’s time to prepare for the revised medical entrance test scheduled later this month.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already confirmed that the NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be conducted on June 21 after the original examination held on May 3 was cancelled amid paper leak allegations.

Addressing the media, the Union minister said candidates would also be allowed to select their preferred examination city again before the re-test.

Live | Addressing the Press Conference https://t.co/m1sFjoxiTH — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 15, 2026

Students to get chance to re-select exam city

According to Dharmendra Pradhan, students will be given a week to choose their preferred city for the re-examination.

The move is expected to help candidates who may have faced travel or logistical issues during the earlier examination process. The minister said the government and NTA are trying to ensure smoother arrangements for students appearing in the fresh test.

At the same time, he clarified that candidates will not have to submit fresh application forms.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference over NEET paper leak issue, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp), says, "CBI has rightly said... no one will be spared. Whether someone is within the NTA or outside it, no one will be spared."



"CBT mode of… pic.twitter.com/FrjbbRH68j — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2026

Extra time added for OMR filling

The Union Education Minister also announced a small but important change in the examination process. Students appearing for the re-test will be given an additional 15 minutes to fill out the OMR sheet.

He said, "CBT mode of exam is comparatively better than OMR. It is a bit protected."

Officials believe the extra time could help reduce pressure on candidates during the highly competitive entrance examination.

No fresh registration required

In its official statement, the NTA said all previously submitted details including application forms, candidature information and earlier preferences will remain valid for the upcoming examination.

This means students already registered for NEET UG 2026 will automatically remain eligible for the re-test without having to complete the application process again.

The revised admit cards will be available on the official NEET website, where students can download them using their application number and date of birth.

NTA Helpline Details

Students seeking clarification regarding the re-examination process can contact the NTA through its official email and helpline numbers.

The agency has released the following contact details:

Email: neet-ug@nta.ac.in

Helpline Numbers: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700